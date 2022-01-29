Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Thank you Ben Roethlisberger

To borrow a phrase, “Winter is coming”

For those of us that have known what football is like without a true franchise quarterback we are grateful for 18 ridiculous years. We have been spoiled and anyone that suggests otherwise, simply isn’t in touch with reality.

18 years without a losing season is one thing that many think isn’t that big of a deal when the purpose that drives each team is winning ‘the big game’. To that I say horse hockey! Yes, it would be nice to win it all but let’s be realistic. Only 1 team wins it all. What we were collectively blessed with the the real honest to goodness chance each season, each game, each 14 pt deficit with 7 minutes left in the game. That my friends is the definition of being spoiled!

Yes, Ben wasn’t perfect but obviously, no one is... What he gave us for 18 seasons was hope. Hope that was based on a true competitor’s mentality that he would do whatever he could in his power to end up victorious after the final whistle. Whether is was an insane pass into an impossible window, a pump fake that even faked out the camera person, a stiff arm to a 245 lb blitzing LB or waiting until the very last millisecond and getting blown up by converging D tackles, way more often than not he ended up finishing the game with all of us smiling.

And for that, I am thankful and grateful that 7 was our QB.

Thanks Ben

Have you re-watched any of his final games or highlights? If so, what if anything sticks out to you now? What specific part of his game (over his whole career) did you enjoy the most? Extending plays? Shrugging off what seemingly should have been a guaranteed sack? The gunslinger mentality? Perfect passes? Late game heroics? Something else? Most of us have watched Ben grow up in front of our eyes. Has anything on the personal side of his evolution made you stop and think? Does Ben get in on the first ballot for the HOF? We all know that there are many Roethlisburger’s served up in restaurants. What food dish, sandwich or whatever would you rename in honor of Ben if you could? Please explain why.

