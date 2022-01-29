NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl Open Thread

The NFL Players Collegiate Bowl is set to take place today and can be seen on the NFL Network at 6pm Eastern. While the names aren’t as flashy as the Shrine Game or the Senior Bowl, but there are some players worth mentioning and watching this evening.

QB

Aqeel Glass - Alabama A&M 6’4” 215lbs #8 American Squad - Has the size, arm strength and some mobility. Can make throws to any level of the field. Obviously level of comp is a concern but nothing is to big for the young man.

WR

Corey Sutton - Appalachian State 6’1” 213lbs #80 National Squad

Jaquez Ezzard - Sam Houston State 5’9” 189lbs #86 American Squad

EDGE

Zach VanValkenberg - Iowa 6’4” 267lbs #97 National Squad

Tre Williams - Arkansas 6’4” 255lbs #95 American Squad

Sam Williams - Ole Miss 6’3” 265lbs #90 National Squad

LB

Jack Cochrane - South Dakota State 6’2” 233lbs #59 American Squad

Olakunle Fatukasi - Rutgers #55 National Squad

Safety

Markquese Bell - Florida A&M 6’2” 200lbs #34 National Squad - Athletic, big hitter that has scheme versatility. Probably best suited in the box. Can get caught peeking.

Let us know who you are watching and what you are seeing. As always Stay Safe and Go Steelers