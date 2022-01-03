Steelers Podcast: What the Steelers need to do to defeat the Browns on Monday Night

The Steelers are in do/die mode at Heinz Field on Monday Night Football. It could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field in black and gold. What do the Men of Steel need to do to extend their season and send Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett and company home for good this season? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Note

Keys to victory against Cleveland

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

