The 2021 regular season is almost over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. While the Steelers get ready for their latest home game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below, and even a pick from an enemy guest!

Jeff Hartman

If you are looking for some in-depth analysis on why the Steelers can beat the Browns, you might want to look at another contributor below. This team is so difficult to predict, but if there was a time when the team could/should rise up, it would be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game at Heinz Field. I expect the team to rise up and find a way to win and keep their playoff dreams alive.

Pick: Steelers 26, Browns 20

Dave Schofield

Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers stunk up Arrowhead Stadium last week. But the Steelers are not playing in Arrowhead Stadium this week. Instead they are on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field in what is now being acknowledged as more of a sendoff game for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Also, the Browns still aren’t that great. They have no wins over teams that are above .500 outside of the AFC North. They also have only scored more than 24 points once in the last 10 games and have only broken 17 points three times. Therefore I’m going with trends and say the Browns can’t score much. The Steelers can’t score much either, but they find a way to pull out the victory with Ben Roethlisberger’s last prime time regular season game.

Pick: Steelers 16, Browns 15

Bryan Anthony Davis

The Steelers have a pretty could chance at the postseason if they take care of their own business. Again, they have to take care of THEIR own business. The narrative is playing out like a Hollywood movie script and Ben Roethlisberger has contributed to said screenplay. I think they do it and Ben rides out of Heinz on a white horse thanks to an assist by Christopher Lynn Boswell. By all means it’s okay to come a knockin’ with Heinz Field a rockin’.

Pick: Steelers 23, Browns 20

Michael Beck

I truly believe this team is going to go out and win one for Big Ben. They really don’t have much to play for (same goes for the Browns) but a fitting send off for a franchise legend should be more than enough to fire up this team. I expect the Steelers quickest start to a game this season and actually play a solid game. Ben beats the Browns one last time.

Pick: Steelers 24, Browns 17

K.T. Smith

The Steelers have gone 5-0-1 in their last six home games, and with this likely being Ben Roethlisberger’s Heinz Field swan song, and the playoffs in the balance, they have plenty of motivation to keep it going. It won’t be easy, but I think they’ll get it done.

Pick: Steelers 20, Browns 16

Geoffrey Benedict

Ben Roethlisberger is 25-2-1 against the Cleveland Browns, let’s do it one last time, and get No. 7 his 26th win over the mistake on the lake.

Pick: Steelers 26, Browns 6.

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

I am heading to Heinz Field for the 4th time this season, and the Steelers are 3-0 while I have been in attendance. They have to keep this going. They need it, and I need it. I can't think of a team I'd rather see them beat then the Baker Mayfield led browns. The Steelers better be in desperation mode, as there's no time left to play around. It won't be the prettiest game, but the good guys get it done and send me home 4-0 on the season.

Pick: Steelers 24, Browns 21

Shannon White

I readily admit that I am a broken Pittsburgh Steelers fan. For as long as I can remember, I have always expected the Steelers to meet every challenge head on, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, and emerge triumphant in the end. Well, for as long as Ben Roethlisberger has been the starting QB I should say. Ben has always been the ultimate warrior, and has given every ounce of effort in his being whenever he has stepped between the white lines. Sadly the same can't be said about far too many of his teammates in recent years. I honestly have no idea if this team has the kahones or the intestinal fortitude to rise up to the challenge of winning the final home game of Ben Roethlisberger's HOF career, on Monday Night Football no less. The answer to that question will speak volumes about the future of the franchise once he steps away.

Pick: Steelers 24, Browns 20

Andrew Wilbar

If this is Ben’s final game at Heinz Field, I expect him to leave everything out on the field and absolutely light it up. And against the Browns? The team he was a fan of and originally wanted to be drafted by? Putting everything else aside, this seems like the perfect environment for a memorable game that Steelers fans never forget. Maybe this is just my heart leading me to a false sense of hope, but I think we see the Ben Roethlisberger of old tonight.

Pick: Steelers 35, Browns 21

Matty Peverell

For the Steelers to score more than 4TDs on offense it’s going to require a few defensive scores, hence my prediction below. Gosh I hope Ben can control the offense (if you know what I mean), the offensive line holds up, Najee gets going early to make the Browns defense question themselves early and often, and the receivers don’t drop catches. Like I said last week on Touchdown Under, the Steelers need to play complimentary football to win big games and win in the playoffs, well if they don’t win this week there is no playoffs (yes I know it’s still statistically possible, but it’s unlikely). Time for T.J. Watt to get another 2.5 sacks and still have a shot at the record, Cam Heyward to force fumbles, Haden to get an INT, and Minkah a fumble recovery. Go Steelers, do it for Ben and the ever hopeful fan base!

Pick: Steelers 31, Browns 16

Mark Davison

I have been watching the NFL for almost 20 years. During that time, life has had its up’s and downs. The only constant thing I have had along with me is my family and Ben Roethlisberger playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right now I’m still in denial mode and I think Big Ben can play five more years. The reality of the situation however maybe It’s time for Ben to walk away with his head held high. I was lucky enough to see Ben play vs. the Ravens on Christmas day, a moment I will never forget. So happy and thankful for Ben and all of his accomplishments as a Steeler. This one Is for you Ben: Here we go Steelers, here we go!

Pick: Steelers 7, Browns 0

Anthony Defeo

There’s nothing I fear more than the Browns ending the Steelers’ chances of making the playoffs with a victory at Heinz Field on Monday Night Football. And let’s not forget that this is likely quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s last regular-season home game. It feels like the Steelers should be fired up for this game, but I don’t think they have much fight left in them at this point in the season—even when it comes to the big guy. And even if they do have fight left in them, do they even have the horses to compete right now?

Pick: Browns 20, Steelers 10

Chris Pokorny (Dawgs by Nature Editor)

Even though Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions against the Packers last week, I saw something in the offense in general that appeared as if they found a rhythm in terms of run-pass balance, aggressiveness, and creative play calling that had been lacking for weeks. The Browns have the majority of their roster back from COVID-19 too after missing key pieces the last two weeks.

Pick: Browns 24, Steelers 17

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!