The Ultimate Steelers 2022 to-do list

Well, it is a brand new year, and the Pittsburgh Steelers could use it as a time to refresh their brand. While there are still things to do before we end this 2021-2022 campaign, this team will be making a list of changes and more than we have seen in some time. Below is a list of things the Steelers will need, or try, to accomplish throughout this new year.

Step 1: The Steelers need to send Ben Roethlisberger off right.

Regardless of whether or not this ends in a playoff game, or without the postseason all together the team needs to send perhaps their greatest offensive player out in style. Knocking off the Browns and Ravens would be an appropriate goodbye to one of the legends of this team.

Step 2: Cuts Cuts & Cuts (and some restructures).

The Steelers already have a ton of cap space, but will need to free up more money for all the moves they need to make. Anticipate cuts, as usual, most likely Zach Banner or Joe Haeg and some contract restructures to guys like Joe Schobert and Cam Heyward. A ton of money freeing moves will be made in the coming weeks.

Step 3: Plug the Holes.

Lets face it, the Steelers won't be competitive again until they fix this offensive line. Yes, they have other issues as well, but all things need to start at the lines. Whether or not you think they need two lineman, or all five, the Steelers need to do something different at this spot in 2022, and should address the position(s) in both free agency and in the 2022 NFL Draft. If the Steelers can figure this out then they can focus on finding a successor to Ben Roethlisberger at Quarterback, then build up the depth at surrounding positions.

Step 4: Nail the Draft.

This team desperately needs to hit on draft picks this year. I’m not talking about finding guys that start because no one else on the roster is better, but legit impact players that push the Steelers’ needle. This team needs play makers that helps them win games. Guys like Antonio Brown or Troy Polamalu were able to single-handedly win games, and the 2022 version of this team needs more of those guys.

Step 5: Coach ‘em up right.

The Steelers need to bring a new intensity to practice in the offseason. The last few years the team has struggled on fundamentals out of the gate. Practicing differently is probably exactly what the doctor ordered for this team. Correcting tackling, and catching would do wonders for this team... as well as the other fundamentals of the game.

Step 6: Win games.

This is the most important step. If the Steelers want to get through a rebuild quickly they will need to come out and win. This roster is close as is, but fixing the line and landing the right quarterback instantly makes this team a contender. This is far easier said than done, but doing things the Steelers way it could be possible after all.

But what do you think? What are you looking forward to much for the Steelers in 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.