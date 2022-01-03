Steelers Touchdown Under Podcast: It’s time for the Steelers to show Big Ben style competitiveness

This week’s game promises to be a game to remember, whether it’s simply deciding the outcome and prospects for the Steelers’ 2021 season in a divisional showdown against a rival who has proven they’ll stoop to the lowest level, or it truly is Big Ben’s final regular season home game (and Matty thinks it is), Steelers fans have rarely been treated to such an important and spicy matchup.

With all this in mind, can the Steelers offensive line keep Big Ben upright and create holes for Najee Harris to barrel through too? Will the Steelers’ receivers and tight ends make the necessary plays and not drop balls? Can the Steelers defense, especially the linebackers and cornerbacks, stop the Browns getting first downs and scoring points? Will the Steelers finally start playing complimentary football?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and his special guest will address, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success and what to expect from the team as they continue their 2021 campaign for a seventh Lombardi. All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Matty & Big Bro Scho discuss the key storylines heading into this week’s divisional matchup

The boys discuss why matching Big Ben’s competitiveness is vital to a Steelers win

Key players to watch from the Browns and Steelers, and even a few punts (bold predictions)

‘Slingin’ the Slang

Audience Q&A

Plus MUCH MUCH MORE!

