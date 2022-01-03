The 2021 regular season is down to the final 17 games. With game number 256 slated for Monday night, the Steelers still have the slimmest of playoff hopes while the Browns have been eliminated. Although the game does not carry the significance it could have before everything shook out the way it did on Sunday, it is still the final game at Heinz Field for the 2021 season and presumably the final home game for Ben Roethlisberger.

Can the Steelers give Ben Roethlisberger a great Heinz Field send off? How will the Browns respond having nothing to play for? Will the Steelers keep their slim chances alive entering the last week of the season?

This Monday will answer all these questions as the Steelers look to finish their season strong. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Week 17 showdown on Monday Night Football. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 17:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Date: Monday, January 3rd

Kickoff: 8:15 P.M. ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (-1); O/U (42)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on WTAE-TV and nationally on ESPN with Steve Levy and Brian Griese as commentators and Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter. The game will also be shown on ESPN2 with Peyton and Eli Manning.

Online: NFL.com Game Pass offers live games for international viewers and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket does not gives access to stream games that are nationally televised. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis. The game is also available on the ESPN App and the Yahoo! Sports App in most areas.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio, XM Radio in channel 225, and Sirius Radio on channel 83.

