Steelers vs. Browns, Week 17: 3rd quarter in-game update

The Browns received the ball to start the second half, but the Steelers’ defense continued to stymie the Cleveland offense on third downs. On the opening drive of the second half it was Cam Heyward who sacked Mayfield to force a punt.

Pittsburgh’s offense continued to show a punch they didn’t have during their previous slump. It was punishing Najee Harris runs, and stiff arms, which moved the offense into field goal range, but, again, the Steelers had to settle for a Chris Boswell chip shot. The field goal made the score 13-0 with 8:20 left in the third quarter.

Cleveland continued to move the ball with Nick Chubb on the ground, averaging almost 7 yards per carry, but Kevin Stafanski seemed intent on letting Mayfield prove his worth with his arm. It didn’t pay off after the Steelers’ defense front continued to swarm Mayfield and forcing punts.

A Steelers three-and-out gave the Browns their best starting field position of the game, and a Donovan People-Jones catch and run set the Browns up in the red-zone for the first time in the game. After two Nick Chubb runs, Baker Mayfield found David Njoku for the touchdown to make the score 13-7 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.

A three-and-out, their second in a row, gave the ball right back to the Browns at the end of the third quarter.