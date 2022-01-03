Steelers elevate 2 practice squad players ahead of Monday night’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they have elevated two players from the practice squad for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. Both guard Rashaad Coward and running back Trey Edmunds have been called up from the practice squad again this week as COVID-19 replacements.

We have made roster moves ahead of tonight's game against the Browns. @BordasLaw https://t.co/sVus7geEki — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 3, 2022

In what may have been the bigger news is what player was not included with the team’s transactions prior to the game. It was expected by many that guard Kevin Dotson would be activated from the Reserve/Injured List as he was designated to return two weeks ago. The Steelers did not announce the return of Dotson or any of the players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

As for the two players who were called up from the practice squad, Rashaad Coward has appeared in the last three games for the Steelers this season coming up from the practice squad. Running back Trey Edmunds has been with the Steelers for four seasons and appeared in his first game of 2021 last week where he saw action on special teams.

The Steelers also made several other moves in regards to the practice squad as they have signed place kicker Sam Sloman. Sloman spent time with the Steelers during training camp and also was on the practice squad briefly earlier in the season. The Steelers also placed wide receiver Damion Willis on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List and have released wide receiver Darrius Shepard from the practice squad.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Steelers prepare for their final home contest of the 2021 season against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.