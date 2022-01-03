Pressley Harvin inactive for the Steelers in Week 17 against the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field for MOnday Night Football. With one player already ruled out due to injury and two players elevated from the practice squad, there are only four total players on the list.

The Steelers full inactive list comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 6 P Pressley Harvin III

No. 45 LB Buddy Johnson

No. 96 DT Isaiah Buggs

It should be noted none of the players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List are on the inactive list because they are not technically on the Steelers active 53-man roster. When a player goes on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, it is much like going on the IR as they do not count towards the total. Those players are Devin Bush, Zach Banner, Anthony McFarland Jr., Arthur Maulet, Joe Schobert, and Chris Wormley.

The player on the inactive list who were ruled out previously due to injury was inside linebacker Buddy Johnson. Johnson will now miss his third-straight game dealing with a foot injury. With Johnson out along with starters Devin Bush and Joe Schobert on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, newly signed Tegray Scales is active for the Steelers.

Another player who was questionable for Monday’s game but not due to injury is rookie punter Pressley Harvin III. Last Saturday, Harvin‘s father tragically passed away and he was ruled out in Week 16 for personal reasons. With Harvin missing the first two practices of the week for personal reasons, he had an ‘illness’ designation added on Saturday. With two punters on the roster, Harvin has been given another week off and Corliss Waitman will once again handle the punting duties.

As for the players who were healthy scratches, Dwayne Haskins is once again inactive for the seventh-straight week after getting a helmet the only time this season in Week 10. The final player on the inactive list is defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs who has not appeared in a game since Week 11 between being a healthy scratch, injury, and being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Despite being questionable after missing two practices this week with a calf injury, rookie center Kendrick Green is active. Whether or not Green gets the start is yet to be determined.

As for the Browns’ inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.