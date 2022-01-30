Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the Saturday lineup of the BTSC family of Steelers podcasts

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Power Half Hour: Keeping up with the Cincy’s and KC’s

It is absolutely no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot to do this off-season to assemble a team and to revive playoff chances for 2022. In order to do that, the Men of Steel need to follow the script and keep up with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄ 2 Hour as BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Paul Yanchek and Joe Frost share the 5 things that’s on their minds surrounding the Steelers emulating the two teams that defeated them twice in 2021.

Steelers Touchdown Under: How should the Steelers find a new gunslinger?

The Steelers’ offseason continues with several headlining announcements this week, you know just the minor news of Ben Roethlisberger announcing his retirement after 18 seasons as ‘numero uno’ in the quarterback room, Kevin Colbert announced he’d be retiring after the 2022 NFL Draft after 22 seasons in Pittsburgh, and apparently Stephon Tuitt is moving house...which could mean out of town altogether. How could we forget the other rage inducing news for some of the fan base? Matt Canada will be returning as Offensive Coordinator for the 2022 NFL season. Undoubtedly, the biggest news is the retirement of Big Ben and Colbert, and for most it will be Big Ben’s announcements given the impact he’s had on the Steelers franchise that transcends the success that Colbert drove during his meteoric tenure as General Manager. Therefore, how do Steelers sum up the career of one of the NFL’s last gunslingers? Is he part of a legendary gunslinger cohort or are they truly the last? Will the Steelers go after one of his gunslinging colleagues in Aaron Rodgers? Or can they get fresh blood, a baby gunslinger, like Leonardo DiCaprio in the Quick and Dead?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

The Steelers Fantasy Football Fix: Feet and Foot Fest, 2022 Running Back and Kicker Fantasy Overview

The Steelers’ season is over, but some postseason fantasy leagues remain. Besides that, it’s never too early to look at fantasy player projections for 2022. Welcome to the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers and for success in any of your leagues. This week, its’ a focus on feet as we take a peek at kickers and running backs.

