It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, the coordinator conundrum, the next quarterback, the NFL Draft and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you. you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

412 Forever

Have you ever heard of Britt Baker? If not, you need to pay attention to All Elite Wrestling’s Women’s Champion. Not only is Baker an accomplished champion that reps the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins at all-times, the Penn State and Pitt alum is an actual dentist that also practices full-time in Winter Haven, Florida. It’s not a wrestling gimmick. That’s remarkable. This week, Baker went full-on Yinzer in Cleveland taunting the fans with an over-sized Terrible Towel and the quote, “Congratulations Cleveland, you finally have a Baker you can trust in.”

Four Eyes on the Sack Title

James Harrison is the all-time Steelers leader in sacks with 80.5 in total. Deebo has already seen his single-season mark of 16 fall when T.J. Watt shattered it with 22.5 this past season, and it is widely presumed that No. 90 will break Harrison’s record. But there’s another contender to the throne looming as well. While T.J. Watt seems more likely to do it by having already accumulating 72 in a mere five seasons, Cam Heyward is only four behind with 68. It’s not likely, but not entirely out of the question for No. 97 to get there first and temporarily don the crown before Trent Jordan Watt ultimately seizes it.

Let’s take a look at the all-time Top 10 Sackers in the history of the Burgh (*unofficial):

James Harrison 80.5 L.C. Greenwood 78* Joe Greene 77.5* Jason Gildon 77 T.J. Watt 72 Cameron Heyward 68 Joey Porter 60 Keith Willis 59 Lamar Woodley 57 Dwight White 55*

Middle Name Madness

We love citing the second name of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain. The inaugural “More You Know Middle Name of the Week” belongs to UG3.

Ulysses Lovett Gilbert III

January 27 is a big “Steel Deal”

A few days ago on January 27, Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement after a brilliant 18-year career in the NFL with the Steelers. However, that is far from the most significant event on that specific date in black-and-gold history.

In 1901, “The Chief” Arthur Joseph Rooney Sr. was born in Coultersville, PA. He’s the reason we are all here. Not on this planet, but in Steeler Nation.

In 1955, the Steelers selected Pittsburgh native and Louisville quarterback Johnny Unitas. in the ninth round of the draft. The team did not have a clue on how good the Hall of Famer would be, eventually cutting him.

In 1969, Chuck Noll was tabbed by the Rooney’s as head coach of the Men of Steel. The 37-year-old Noll was the youngest head coach in NFL history at the time.

In 1970, the Steelers selected Louisiana Tech quarterback Terry Bradshaw with the first pick of the NFL Draft. In Round 3, General Manager Dan Rooney chose cornerback Mel Blount out of Southern University. That worked out okay.

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

1/30 - Kimo von Oelhoffen - 51

1/31 Corey Holiday - 51

2/1 Amara Darboh - 28

2/2 Lance Brown - 50, Huey Richardson - 54

2/3 Scott Paxson - 39, Leroy Thompson - 53

2/4 Barry Pearson - 72, Todd Peterson - 52, Anthony Washington - 62

2/5 Chris Kolodziejski - 61, Israel Raybon - 49

Hypocycloids going Hollywood

Family Ties was one of the great sitcoms of the 1980s and Michael J. Fox’ Alex P. Keaton remains a legendary character. Back in the 1987 episode entitled, “It’s My Party, Part 2”, Alex and his father, Steven, argued about and bet a dollar over the outcome of the Steelers-Bengals contest that the family was attending together. The sight of Fox sporting a black-and-gold cap of the era is refreshing and shows how iconic the Men of Steel were. I hesitate to note that the Bengals defeated the Steelers 30-27 in that particular episode. Oh, fiction.

Steelers Jeopardy

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain. By the way, Ernie Holmes is the trivia answer.