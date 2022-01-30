Bengals at Chiefs: AFC Championship Open Thread

Bengals (10-7) at Chiefs (12-5)

It’s kind of difficult to believe a Bengals team that allowed 9 sacks last week, is playing this week, but here they are. I think it’s safe to say they won’t have a repeat of that performance, but if they do, I can’t see them winning again this week. It’s not a question of if they can score today, Kansas City isn’t going to shut down Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow connection, the question is if they can stop the Chiefs.

The Chiefs outlasted the Bills with their top rated defense Sunday night after an improbable 13 second field goal drive that sent them to overtime. They won the toss, and preceded to cut through a reeling Bills defense for a touchdown therefore not giving the Bills offense a chance at all. Kansas City is giving up 7 points today, so Vegas is all in.

Let’s sit back and enjoy the game and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.