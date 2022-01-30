49ers at Rams: NFC Championship Open Thread

49ers (10-7) at Rams (12-5)

The 49ers are a great example of a team getting hot at the right time. Going first to Dallas then to Green Bay are a couple of rough road trips, this week their almost at home. They’ve played a pretty successful type of football, defense, running the ball, and throwing enough to keep defenses honest.

The Rams pulled off an amazing victory and avoided a possible fate of the Bills last weekend. They dominated nearly the entire game, then somehow ended up tied with around a minute to go. Stafford saw a defense that would have the OPY Cooper Krupp in single coverage deep, and tossed a perfect pass right to him. That put them in position to kick a walk off field goal in Tampa Bay, giving Tom Brady a loss in his final NFL game.

Let’s sit back and enjoy some late games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.