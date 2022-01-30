Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Marcus Allen and Tegray Scales

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up is linebackers Marcus Allen and Tegray Scales.

Marcus Allen

Position: Linebacker

Years with the Steelers: 4

Years in the NFL: 4

Contract Status: Restricted free agent

Contract Details: The Steelers have until 4 PM on march 16 to offer Allen a restricted free agent tender or sign him to a new deal of he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Games played in 2021: 16 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: 1 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 62 (defense), 301 (special teams)

PFF score: 56.5 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats (regular season): Allen had 13 tackles.

Notes: The Steelers have the option to offer a restricted free agent tender to Marcus Allen, but even an almost $2.5 million right of first refusal offer is likely not worth it. If the Steelers don’t sign Allen before the start of the new league year, he would become a free agent. In my opinion, he would be worthy of a league-minimum contract to continue to add depth at the position, but money would likely be better spent otherwise should Allen be looking for more.

Tegray Scales

Position: Linebacker

Years with the Steelers: 2

Years in the NFL: 2

Contract Status: Exclusive right free agent?

Contract Details: An exact contract status for Scales is difficult to find as he is listed as signing a two-year deal in 2021 but is not listed with a contract number at this time despite finishing the year on the 53-man roster.

Games played in 2021: 1 regular season

Games started in 2021: None

Snaps (regular season): 4 (special teams)

PFF score: 63.1 (special teams grade only, no overall grade)

Notable stats (regular season): None

Notes: Scales was signed to the Steelers off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad prior to Week 16 when Devin Bush a Joe Schobert were both out. Scales dressed for the game and played four special teams snaps. Having to stay on the roster for three weeks because he came from a practice squad, Scales was simply inactive the last two games. The Steelers could choose to keep Scales around for training camp, but if they need the roster spot following the draft for an additional undrafted free agent, I have a feeling he would be let go.

