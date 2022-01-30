A look back at the Steelers week that was: Art Rooney II Details edition

The Steelers season ended two weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 1/23

With it almost completely impossible and ludicrous that a team would give up a top pick for him, Dwayne Haskins is the safest bet to be retained in free agent history. With an original-round tender placed on the former first-round bust, the odds of the Steelers QB remaining in Pittsburgh are even better than the next pope being Catholic.

The Steelers have indicated to Dwayne Haskins that they plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him for 2022, per source, and Haskins expects that to be an original-round tender, paying in range of $2.5 million. Another suggestion Haskins is in QB mix in Pittsburgh. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 23, 2022

Monday 1/24

After submitting a request for an interview to the New York Giants to talk to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as a possible replacement for the retired Keith Butler, Kris Richard has been added to the list. The Steelers will add Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt on Wednesday to the mix.

The #Steelers have requested to interview #Saints DBs coach Kris Richard for their vacant defensive coordinator opening, source said. The former #Seahawks DC gets another chance after impressing in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

The Chicago Bears narrowed their GM search down to three candidates and Omar Khan got passed over again.

The Steelers re-signed WR Anthony Miller for the 2022 season. Here’s hoping that Mike Tomlin doesn’t keep Miller in the back of the cupboard like (insert a food product that nobody ever eats here).

Tuesday 1/25

As expected, Najee Harris was named to the Pro Football Writers All-Rookie Team. A surprise honoree was Punter Pressley Harvin III. The irony of the situation is that No. 6 might not make the Steelers All-Rookie Team in 2021.

The PFWA selected Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons as the 2021 Rookie and Defensive Rookie of the Year; Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Full All-Rookie honors: pic.twitter.com/B2Qx44F91L — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 25, 2022

A day after Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt were named to First Team All-NFL by the PFWA, Trent Jordan was named the 101 AFC Defensive Player of the Year. If the sack king doesn’t win NFL DPOY this time around Watt might as well join the cast of All My Children because he’d seriously be getting Susan Lucci-ed.

Congratulations to @_TJWatt for being selected as the 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year! — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 25, 2022

It was reported that Sean Payton is stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons with the team. What will Payton be doing next? NFL? College? Finally, an answer to Mike Tomlin’s question of whether the media asks Payton or Andy Reid rumor-infused questions about their futures.

Wednesday 1/26

Brandon Hunt has emerged as a fan favorite in Pittsburgh for the General Manager role. Even more now that he’s being courted by the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s quite a dilemma with the black-and-gold coveting Hunt’s scouting brilliance, but the appeal of third-round compensation the next two years is tempting. It’s a win-win for the Steelers with Omar Khan in-house still. Let’s hope that the Steelers don’t find a way to lose it.

The #Raiders interviewed #Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt for their GM job Tuesday, per source. Hunt is also expected to be one of the internal candidates to succeed Kevin Colbert in Pittsburgh. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2022

More honors for Watt, being named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year. More set-up for possible disappointment.

The Steelers have signed Punter Cameron Nizialek to a Reserve/Future contract.

Thursday 1/27

Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement from the Steelers and the NFL in a tear-jerking video on social media. The retirement was definitely no surprise, but it didn’t stop the water works.

The Steelers signed LB John Simon to a Reserve/Future contract and worked out free agent TE Jevon Cottoy and DB Money Hunter today. That’s funny, I dated a couple of Money Hunters back in the day.

Note: Hunter is the son of former MLB All-Star Torri Hunter

Friday 1/28

Art Rooney II spoke to the media and had a lot to say. I only wish it was something Steeler Nation wanted to hear. Let’s take a look at the highlights.

BREAKING: Art Rooney II said today GM Kevin Colbert will step down after the 2022 draft and Steelers will start conducting outside interviews immediately. He also said Colbert is interested is remaining in a reduced capacity this season. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 28, 2022

Art Rooney II said the #Steelers aren't planning to change the organizational structure with whomever is hired to replace Kevin Colbert as GM. — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) January 28, 2022

Rooney also made it sound as though Matt Canada will return as offensive coordinator. When asked about the offense's deficiencies this season, he said, "That’s something Matt will want to address this offseason." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 28, 2022

On Stephon Tuitt playing in 2022, Art Rooney II: "I wish I had an answer. We’ll be evaluating that situation. Having a discussion with Stephon in the next few weeks. Hopefully be able to say something more definitively in the future." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 28, 2022

Saturday 1/29

There you go. Brady stealing Ben’s thunder again.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

It is of no surprise that news of Tom Brady's retirement were followed by reports stated Brady is not retiring, after all.

JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 29, 2022

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.