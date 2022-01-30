Diontae Johnson and Najee Harris selected as 2021 Pro Bowl replacements

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have two additional players joining Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt as 2021 Pro Bowl selections. After the AFC Championship Game in which the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to head to the Super Bowl, it was announced that Najee Harris will replace running back Joe Mixon and Diontae Johnson is the replacement for wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

.@ohthatsNajee22 & @Juiceup__3 have each been named to the 2022 #ProBowl.



The duo replaces Cincinnati’s WR Ja’Marr Chase & RB Joe Mixon. pic.twitter.com/z0UsTjLDYP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 31, 2022

Najee Harris finished his 2021 rookie season with 10 total touchdowns which ranks him second among rookies only behind Ja’Marr Chase with 13. Harris had seven rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns on the season. Harrison also led all rookies in rushing with 1,200 yards, a Steelers rookie record, and was the only rookie to surpass 1,000 rushing yards on the season. In all, Harris finished fourth in the NFL in rushing his rookie season behind Jonathan Taylor (1,811), Nick Chubb (1,259), and Joe Mixon (1,205). Harris also led all running backs in receptions in 2021 with 74 and was third in receiving yards with 467 only behind Austin Ekeler (647) and RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson (548).

Diontae Johnson finished the 2021 NFL season with 107 receptions on 169 targets for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson was 10th in the NFL in receiving yards and tied for second in targets with Green Bay’s Davante Adams only behind the Rams’ Cooper Kupp. Johnson was tied for fifth in the NFL in receptions and tied for 16th in touchdowns.

Congratulations to Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson for their first Pro Bowl appearances.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for breaking news, player updates, and all things Pittsburgh Steelers.