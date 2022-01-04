Steelers Post-Game Podcast: Steelers turn back the clock in Ben Roethlisberger’s home finale

The Steelers went into Monday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns as the only team among the two with a shot to make the NFL’s postseason tourney with help next week. But the black and gold were in need of winning first to make that long shot a reality in possibly the final appearance at home for Ben Roethlisberger. In the end, Ben Roethlisberger embraced his final game at Heinz Field with a reminiscent of the prime days of his career with a 26-14 victory. With Jeff Hartman and Dave Schofield on assignment, BTSC’s Michael Beck, Geoffrey Benedict and Bryan Anthony Davis recap all of the action of the Steelers Monday Night Football battle in Week 17.

