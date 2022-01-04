Who gets the game ball for the Steelers’ win over the Browns in Week 17?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a memorable night as they sent Ben Roethlisberger down the Heinz Field tunnel in style with a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. On a night that was really about the Steelers quarterback, it was the rookie running back and outstanding pass rush of the Steelers that set up the victory in Ben Roethlisberger‘s last game in Pittsburgh.

So who gets the game ball?

Each Steelers win this season, I will set forth nominations to receive the BTSC game ball. It does not necessarily have to be the best player on the field, but who really stepped up their game this particular week. It may not even be their best performance, but perhaps overcoming some adversity will also put someone in consideration. After the case is been made, you all decide which player takes home the honor.

Highlighting the results of the previous week’s ‘Dud of the Week,’ let’s check out the winner…

Week 16 ‘Dud of the Week’ Winner: Blocking Anybody

This was a very close race with ‘Blocking Anybody’ edging out ‘First Half Play Calling’ by 4% of the vote. I wasn’t trying to call out a specific position group, but it was calling out a specific position group. The pass blocking wasn’t terrible all of the time, but when Ben Roethlisberger was trying to run a fake and gets smashed because nobody touched an interior defensive lineman, it’s just bad. And in the first half, when the Chiefs weren’t just sitting back on defense, there was often nowhere for Najee Harris to run.

I’m very grateful we are once again back to the positive side of things and get to hand out a game ball. I will remind everyone of the rules that it is individual players who will be in the running. Although it could be applicable, it will not be either position groups or coaches who are eligible for this designation as they are more in line for Jeff Hartman’s Winners and Losers article. I know I broke my rules in previous ‘Dud” articles, but we’re getting back on track just like the Steelers did... mostly. So here are the nominations in no particular order:

Ben Roethlisberger

After 18 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger played his final game at Heinz Field. Although his stats were not overly impressive as he threw for only 123 yards on 24 completions on 46 passing attempts, Roethlisberger did have a touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson. The Steelers legend is obviously a winner of the game ball, the only question is will he be the only one to get a ball this week?

T.J. Watt

Making yet another strong case for Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt had 4.0 sacks in the game and is now at 21.5 sacks for the 2021 NFL season. Only one more sack will tie him for the NFL single-season record. Watt also added five tackles, two passed defensed, and five quarterback hits.

Najee Harris

What a game by the Steelers’ rookie! Najee Harris rushed for 188 yards on 28 carries and capped off the game with a 37-yard touchdown to seal the victory. Harris also added three receptions on three targets for 18 yards.

Chris Boswell

When the Steelers needed points, they could count on Boswell to come through. Knocking through all four of his field goals as well as two extra points, Boswell had a 50-yarder and 48-yarder on the night.

So what do you think? Who deserves the game ball for the Steelers this week? As much as I would like to nominate so many more players, I simply had to cut it off where I did because it made sense. Make sure you vote in the poll as this is how the winner will be determined. And of course, feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below.