Steelers injury list grows, but help could be on the way vs. the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a huge prime time win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 at Heinz Field, but the team has very little time to enjoy the win before turning the page to Week 18. The Steelers’ playoff hopes remain, albeit dangling by a thread, and a win on the road at M&T Bank Stadium is a necessity if they want to uphold their end of the playoff scenario.

Tuesday Mike Tomlin spoke with the media about the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens, and he outlined several injured players who might miss time leading into the regular season finale.

The first group of players Tomlin acknowledged were players who suffered some form of in-game injury during the game. Two big injuries came across the offensive line as Tomlin labeled rookie offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. with an ankle injury, and veteran guard Trai Turner with a knee injury. Turner was unable to finish the game due to the injury, and this could have Turner limited this week leading into Week 18.

Other than the offensive line, Tomlin stated how safety Terrell Edmunds suffered a, you guessed it, groin injury. Edmunds, like the others, overall availability will be dictated on how they can practice this week.

Tomlin also discussed players who were out of the lineup for multiple reasons this week, and/or limited. Those players listed were Kendrick Green, who was able to dress but not play with a calf injury. Another name to keep an eye on would be Kevin Dotson (ankle) who is still working his way back to the active roster off Injured Reserve (IR). With the injury to Turner, Dotson’s return could certainly soften the blow along the offensive line.

Lastly, Tomlin mentioned the players who are currently on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID List, and them possibly being able to get reacclimated to the game from a conditioning and overall readiness standpoint.

Players who are currently on the Reserve/COVID List are:

ILB Joe Schobert

OT Zach Banner

ILB Devin Bush

CB Arthur Maulet

DL Chris Wormley

While the game vs. the Browns at Heinz Field felt like the crescendo for the Steelers’ season, a win in Baltimore is still necessary if the Steelers plan on keeping their playoff hopes and dreams alive. Without a win, if the Jacksonville Jaguars were to somehow beat the Indianapolis Colts, all would be for nothing.

