The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their eighth game of the regular season! After their win moves their record to 8-7-1 for the 2021 regular season after beating the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field in Week 17.

Following the Steelers’ win, players took to social media to celebrate the big win over the AFC North rival.

Take a look at what was said on different platforms following the game! I also added some interesting video which I felt fans might enjoy.

(Editor’s Note: This article may be updated as more players take to social media to talk about the team’s victory.)

Big Ben was emotional after possibly playing his last game at Heinz Field



"I'm just so thankful for these fans and this place. There's no place like it."



"I'm just so thankful for these fans and this place. There's no place like it." — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 4, 2022

The last stop for Ben isn't here. It will be at George Halas Drive, home of the @ProFootballHOF!! Can't wait so see you there my brother. #7 — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) January 4, 2022

Big Ben hugs his kids after an emotional win. (via @espn) — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2022

My Guy! Locked in 4L — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) January 4, 2022

Soaking it all in.



A special moment for Big Ben.



(Via @NFL) | #HereWeGo

— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 4, 2022

#ThankYou7 as a little kid watching you play I admired your toughness. Becoming a pro and getting an opportunity to learn from you has been nothing but a blessing. It was a honor to be your teammate. Good luck with the rest of your journey. We'll go hunting soon @_BigBen7 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) January 4, 2022

What a night @steelers as we celebrate Big Bens last home game. #HereWeGo — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) January 4, 2022

Summertime Champs….your Cleveland Browns — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) January 4, 2022