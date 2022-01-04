The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their eighth game of the regular season! After their win moves their record to 8-7-1 for the 2021 regular season after beating the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field in Week 17.
Following the Steelers’ win, players took to social media to celebrate the big win over the AFC North rival.
Take a look at what was said on different platforms following the game! I also added some interesting video which I felt fans might enjoy.
(Editor’s Note: This article may be updated as more players take to social media to talk about the team’s victory.)
Big Ben was emotional after possibly playing his last game at Heinz Field— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 4, 2022
"I'm just so thankful for these fans and this place. There's no place like it."
(h/t @saltersl) pic.twitter.com/xJRTDAyL5v
The last stop for Ben isn’t here. It will be at George Halas Drive, home of the @ProFootballHOF!! Can’t wait so see you there my brother. #7— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) January 4, 2022
Big Ben hugs his kids after an emotional win.pic.twitter.com/oZUXp33fSz (via @espn)— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2022
My Guy! Locked in 4L https://t.co/12vmISDKl4— Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) January 4, 2022
najee just disrespectful pic.twitter.com/g8EMJ4Bgoh— Benstonium (@Benstonium) January 4, 2022
Thank you, @_BigBen7 pic.twitter.com/G30QXmWw4R— Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) January 4, 2022
Soaking it all in.— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 4, 2022
A special moment for Big Ben.
(Via @NFL) | #HereWeGo
pic.twitter.com/sA2GDhwonJ
#ThankYou7 as a little kid watching you play I admired your toughness. Becoming a pro and getting an opportunity to learn from you has been nothing but a blessing. It was a honor to be your teammate. Good luck with the rest of your journey. We’ll go hunting soon @_BigBen7 pic.twitter.com/ycRlTMLqzj— Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) January 4, 2022
What a night @steelers as we celebrate Big Bens last home game. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/kyHov6ZP9P— Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) January 4, 2022
Summertime Champs….your Cleveland Browns pic.twitter.com/kPjZk3N3uP— Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) January 4, 2022
Mood pic.twitter.com/gOelrfMpjI— Nate Washington (@nwash85) January 4, 2022
#dad pic.twitter.com/KoRxZJVvh5— Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) January 4, 2022
@_TJWatt different!— Javon hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) January 4, 2022
TJ WATT IS OPENLY BULLYING BAKER MAYFIELD. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/bAABhuGGcG— Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) January 4, 2022
Not much else to say… #Rockstar7 #BigBen pic.twitter.com/gwhBmD8jwN— Max Starks IV (@maxstarks78) January 4, 2022
