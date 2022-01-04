NFL Week 18 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an emotional win in their final home game of the 2021 season. Getting one last victory for Ben Roethlisberger at Heinz Field, the Steelers hit the road where they have struggled throughout the year. Since the Steelers took down the Ravens the first week of December, Baltimore has not won another game and are also on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason.

When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 18

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM

Betting line: +3.5

Over/under: 42

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 20-19 vs Ravens

Win streak: 3 games PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 3 - 0 BAL

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 7 - 3 BAL

The opening line on the game was at +5.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Even though the Ravens have lost five-straight games and are behind the Steelers in the standings, the Ravens still held more than the standard 3-point home field advantage as they were favored by 4.5 points prior to Monday’s game. After the Steelers’ victory the line has come down by a point.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +155 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 31/20 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Ravens would have a payout of $51 ($31 plus the original $20 bet). The Ravens have a current moneyline of -180, or 5/9 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Baltimore to win straight up would have a payout of $31.11 ($11.11 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 4-3 against the spread in their last 7 games and are 6-0 against the spread in their last 6 games against the Ravens. The Steelers also have gone OVER in 4 of their last 7 games and have gone OVER in 4 of their last 6 games against Baltimore.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 400/1 after Week 17. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 200/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Bengals have already clinched the division.