Steelers make several practice squad moves on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several roster moves in regards to the practice squad on Tuesday. The Steelers had three wide receivers come off of the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List and have subsequently released two players and terminated the contract of another. Wide receivers Anthony Miller, Steven Sims, and Tyler Vaughns were all activated for the Covid List while the Steelers released punter Cameron Nizialek, kicker Sam Sloman, and terminated the contract of outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

The Steelers had three wide receivers end up on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List last week as they headed into Week 17. Having to sign additional players, another receiver was added to the list on Monday in Damion Willis. With Miller, Sims, and Vaughns all coming back, the Steelers did not release any other wide receivers as they now have four on the practice squad.

Between the three wide receive who returned, two of them of each appeared in a game for the Steelers this season. Steven Sims appeared in the Steelers Week 10 tie to the Detroit Lions where he played five offensive snaps. Anthony Miller was called upon in Week 12 in Cincinnati where he played 25 offensive snaps and had one reception on one target for 2 yards.

To make room on the practice squad, the Steelers released punter Cameron Nizialek who joined the team right before the Steelers Week 16 matchup after the death of Pressley Harvin‘s father. While Nizialek was elevated from the practice squad for the game, he was ultimately inactive as the Steelers went with Corliss Waitman instead. The Steelers also released place kicker Sam Sloman who, although spending time with the Steelers in training camp and on the practice squad earlier this season, was only signed yesterday.

The Steelers also terminated the contract of Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. Signed to the Steelers practice squad in early November, Tuioti-Mariner was never called on when the Steelers elevated an outside linebacker. The reason his contract was terminated rather than him being waived appears to be due to being signed to the Carolina Panthers active roster.

Stay tuned to Behind the Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to face the Ravens in their regular season finale this Sunday in Baltimore.