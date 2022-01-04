BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 17 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool continued on in Week 17 as we now enetr the final week of the regular season and have gone on longer than any of our previous contests. With four leagues that were completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 46 participants. While technically there were 446 total entries, I had one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 442 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Joe Haden Football.

With two contestants remaining and each making two picks, it was a total of four selections. Neither contestant picked an overlapping team as the choices were the Tennessee Titans over the Miami Dolphins, the Los Angeles Chargers over the Denver Broncos, The New Orleans Saints over the Carolina Panthers, and our beloved Pittsburgh Steelers over the Cleveland Browns. All picks were correct, so the on to Week 18 we go!

I do want to remind contestants that, as stated in the original rules, teams will be reset for the postseason so there is no need to hold any teams back. If both contestants make it through, then the postseason rules will be explained next week.

So after seventeen weeks, the contest rolls on with two people remaining. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your picks WITH ME so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so you can make your pick now or wait until closer to Saturday’s kickoff. Even though you have been eliminated according to Yahoo, you are still in the competition!

Weekly Update:

Used teams are crossed out, Week 17 picks are in bold.

Yinzer. AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

SteelSun AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Upcoming Week 18 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Buffalo (-16.5) at home over the New York Jets

Closest match up: Minnesota (-2.5) at home over Chicago

Minnesota (-2.5) at home over Chicago The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+5) on the road against Baltimore

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings.com as of 1/4)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.