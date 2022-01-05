The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners in Week 17 of the 2021 regular season. After the win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday, the team has now seen their stock rise in the latest NFL Power Rankings.

These Power Rankings are something which should be taken with a grain of salt, but if nothing else they are good for some healthy debate.

Yes, Power Rankings can be an interesting exercise, and while we don’t put too much stock into these rankings it does give you a taste of how the experts at certain sites view the Steelers. Who do they have topping the rankings this week? The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The Green Bay Packers? How about the Kansas City Chiefs?

Time to take a look at the latest Power Rankings:

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Tennessee Titans

6. Buffalo Bills

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. New England Patriots

10. Cincinnati Bengals

...

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

“New Year’s resolution: Figure out Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement Is it Mason Rudolph? A first-round rookie? Dare I say, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson? With the wealth of issues to fix on the offensive line for next season, it probably isn’t the latter, but the Steelers have to figure something out. With Roethlisberger prolonging his career, the Steelers have procrastinated on the quarterback succession plan, but the assignment is due. The run game also enters the offseason needing significant help for the third year in a row, but all of that starts with determining the next signal-caller.”

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Buffalo Bills

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Tennessee Titans

7. Cincinnati Bengals

8. New England Patriots

9. Arizona Cardinals

10. Dallas Cowboys

...

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

“They are still alive in the playoff chase. If they beat the Ravens this week and the Jaguars beat the Colts, they are in. It’s a long shot, but it’s possible.”

1 Green Bay Packers

2 Los Angeles Rams

3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4 Kansas City Chiefs

5 Cincinnati Bengals

6 Buffalo Bills

7 Tennessee Titans

8 New England Patriots

9 Arizona Cardinals

10. Dallas Cowboys

...

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Ben Roethlisberger was the story on Monday night at Heinz Field, but it was the Steelers’ stars of today and tomorrow who kept the team’s playoff hopes alive. Najee Harris ran for 188 yards and the game-sealing score, while T.J. Watt closed in on NFL history with four sacks (he has 21.5 for the season) in a 26-14 win over the Browns. That’s a season sweep of Cleveland, the team that ended Pittsburgh’s 2020 season in embarrassing fashion last January. Big Ben’s chances of extending his career beyond Sunday ride on a win over the Ravens coupled with a Colts loss to the Jaguars.”

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Tennessee Titans

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Arizona Cardinals

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Cincinnati Bengals

9. Buffalo Bills

10. New England Patriots

...

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers will stay alive into Week 18 should they beat the Browns at home on Ben Roethlisberger’s night on Monday. They need to play much better run defense to do it.”

What do you think of these rankings? Think the Steelers are too high? Not high enough? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.