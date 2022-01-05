9 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin during Tuesday’s press conference

The 2021 NFL regular season is coming to a close and the Steelers are still alive, even if the scenario is unlikely. Going into a short week due to playing on Monday night, Mike Tomlin still held his typical Tuesday press conference. With many players discussed, it’s time for another players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

T.J. Watt

On a night that was supposed to be all about Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt stole the show with four sacks to bring him to within one of the NFL single-season record. Coach Tomlin was asked what it says about Watt that he was able to get this many sacks despite missing time this season.

Ahkello Witherspoon

With an interception on Monday night, Ahkello Witherspoon leads the Steelers in that category with three for the 2021 season. Coach Tomlin was asked what held Witherspoon back in the early parts of the season and what he overcame to get to this point.

J.C. Hassenauer & Kendrick Green

The Steelers had a change at center with an injury keeping Kendrick Green out of practice most of the week. Coach Tomlin was asked what he liked from J.C. Hassenauer and if he earned the starting job this week regardless of Green’s injury status.

Ben Roethlisberger

As emotional as Monday night was, Ben Roethlisberger still has one more regular-season game in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. Coach Tomlin was asked how much Roethlisberger’s fingerprints are on the rivalry with the Ravens.

Najee Harris

In the last game at Heinz Field in the 2021 season, rookie running back Najee Harris had his best statistical performance of the year. Coach Tomlin was asked about Harris’ ability to break tackles and if it is something he is worked on.

In a later question, Coach Tomlin was asked about Harris‘ maturity and learning how to get rushing yards the ugly way.

Cam Heyward & Alex Highsmith

The Steelers were missing both of their typical starting inside linebackers on Monday night. Coach Tomlin was asked about the play of the players who filled in at the position. In his response, Coach Tomlin specifically brought up Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith along with the aforementioned T.J. Watt and a job they did in front of the linebackers to make their job easier.

Montravius Adams

One player who did not need a lot of acclamation time with the Steelers this season was nose tackle Montravius Adams. Coach Tomlin was asked what made Adams’ transition so easy and why he is such a good fit.

