The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into a short week after coming up with a big victory at Heinz Field against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. Even though the Steelers had to jump right into their preparation for their final regular-season game in Baltimore, the Steelers have to look to the previous week in order to congratulate outside linebacker T.J. Watt as he has been selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

On Monday against the Browns, T.J. Watt was credited with five tackles, three of which were for a loss. Additionally, Watt logged 4.0 sacks and two passes defensed. In all, Watt had five quarterback hits in the game.

On the season, Watt leads the NFL with 21.5 sacks through sixteen games despite being inactive for two game due to injury and missing large portions of three others. Watt is currently one sack away from tying the NFL’s single-season sack record with Michael Strahan set in 2001.

A finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year the last two seasons, this is the sixth time T.J. Watt has been selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week and the third this season. The last time Watt brought home the award was in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. Watt also won the award in Week 6 of this season when he set up the Steelers game-winning overtime field goal against the Seattle Seahawks.

