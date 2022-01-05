Steelers activate 6 players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List prior to Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for a miracle in Week 18. If they could find a way to beat the Baltimore Ravens, and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts, they would earn a playoff spot as a Wild Card team. To take care of their end of the bargain, the team needs all hands on deck to win in M&T Bank Stadium.

After Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference, he spoke about how they had some players who were banged up following the team’s Monday night win over the Cleveland Browns, but he was hopeful to get several players back this week.

On Wednesday the team announced they were taking six players off the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 List as the week of preparation begins for the Ravens.

Looking at the six players returning, there are some significant names on the list, especially on defense. Bush, Schobert, Wormley and Maulet are all considered starters, and will be given a chance to rejoin the team and be active vs. the Ravens Sunday.

With these six players coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 List, it equates to the Steelers not having anyone currently on the list as the regular season comes to is conclusion.

Will this matter, or will it all be for nothing? Only time will tell, but the Steelers still need to take care of their business and keep their slim playoff chances alive. To do so, they need as much help as they can get. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Ravens this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.