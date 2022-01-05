Steelers Injury Report: Moore, Turner unable to practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their last regular-season game of the 2021 season. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, six names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were three players who were limited and three who did not practice.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. For this reason, Joe Haden will not appear on the injury report until he returns. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as Kevin Dotson will not appear on the injury report either.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report and is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. As for practice on Wednesday, Roethlisberger did not take the day off but instead was a limited participant despite being only two days removed from their last game.

There was only one player who missed the Steelers Week 17 due to injury. Rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson was ruled out the last two games with a foot injury and was still unable to return to practice on Wednesday.

Two starting offensive linemen who were listed as having injuries in Mike Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday both missed the first practice of the week. Rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was unable to go due to an ankle injury while Trey Turner did not practice with a knee injury which has had him on the injury report for several weeks.

Sticking with the offensive line, rookie center Kendrick Green also landed on the injury report as he was limited with his calf injury. After not not practicing until Saturday of last week, Green was active for Monday’s game but ultimately did not play. Instead, center J.C. Hassenauer filled in and played well in Green‘s absence as many are calling for Hassenauer to start in the final game of the season. If Green is not 100% for Sunday’s game, it is likely he will not be in the starting lineup again even if he is available.

Another injury which popped up in Mike Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday was safety Terrell Edmunds who is battling a groin injury. Edmunds was able to practice on Wednesday, but in a limited capacity.

As for the Ravens’ injury report, it can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.

Baltimore Ravens Participation/Injury Report, Week 18 Wednesday, January 5 CB Anthony Averett (Ribs/Chest) - DNP OLB Justin Houston (NIR – Rest) - DNP QB Lamar Jackson (Ankle) - DNP T Patrick Mekari (Hand) - DNP OLB Odafe Oweh (Foot) - DNP FB Patrick Ricard (Knee) - DNP CB Jimmy Smith (NIR – Rest) - DNP CB Tavon Young (NIR – Rest) - DNP G Kevin Zeitler (NIR – Rest) - DNP G Ben Powers (Foot) - Limited C Bradley Bozeman (Illness) - Full QB Tyler Huntley (Illness) - Full

