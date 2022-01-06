 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers Podcast: Getting reacquainted with the Steelers’ Week 18 enemy, the Baltimore Ravens

Learn about the Steelers upcoming opponent with the return of BTSC’s Know Your Enemy. Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down all the news you need to know surrounding the Ravens.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, Michael Beck breaks down the upcoming opponent for the Black-and-Gold. This week, BAD and Geoff talk Baltimore Ravens. Plenty will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts.

  • News and Notes
  • A look at the Baltimore Ravens

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

