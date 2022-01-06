Joe Haden’s career with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be over after all

One of the story lines facing the end of the Steelers training camp this year was whether or not they would get T.J. Watt’s extension done before the regular season games started. After that deal was done Joe Haden was hoping to start the process of re-upping his own contract which expires following this season. When a deal wasn't completed Haden and his agents expressed they were excited that Haden would be able to be a free agent for the first time in his career. The writing was seemingly on the wall for one of the best corners of the last decade to be making his way out of town in the spring. But, Gerry Dulac, insider for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, says don't assume Haden will be gone that easy.

Steelers place CB Joe Haden and defensive coordinator Keith Butler on the Covid-19 list. Even if Haden is unable to clear protocol in time for the Ravens game, do not assume he has played his last game with the Steelers. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 5, 2022

Of course the news comes off of the back of Haden being placed on the Reserve/COVID List, which might equate in him missing the Steelers’ regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. If the Steelers don't get the help they need, he may not have a playoff game to return to.

Before Dulac’s tweet it seemed like this news would mean an end to No. 23’s tenure in the Steel City. But with this news combined with Haden himself reposting some pictures of fan signs stating things like ‘Re-sign Haden’ it seems like the marriage between player and team may just last a few more years.

After approaching the Steelers about an extension to finish his career in Pittsburgh, Pro-Bowl CB Joe Haden has decided to play out his contract and test the free agent market in 2022 when the cap is expected to increase significantly, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

Joe Haden will be 33 in April, but has still been one of the most consistent players in the Steelers secondary. The team obviously struggles when he is not on the field, and the Kevin Colbert regime has struggled trying to draft corners. Sure, Haden is slowing down as he ages, BUT he is still one of the most crafty and cerebral players in the league. His football IQ can keep him in the league playing at a high level for years to come.

The man the Steelers call ‘Joe Money’ could be looking for one last contract in the NFL. After playing seven years in Cleveland, and now five in Pittsburgh, it could be possible that one more deal here in the Steel City could make him a Steeler more than he ever was a Brown. For an icon player of the 2010’s it would help his legacy as a Steelers great, and any time the Steelers can stick it to Cleveland I say take it!

But what do you think? Will Joe Haden re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers?