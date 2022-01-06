Steelers Injury Report: Several linemen still unable to practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their last regular-season game of the 2021 season. As the Steelers take the practice field for their second time this week to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, one new name was added to the injury list. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were two players who were full participants, none who were limited, and four who did not practice.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. For this reason, Joe Haden, Kendrick Green, and Diontae Johnson will not appear on the injury report until they return. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as Kevin Dotson will not appear on the injury report either.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report and is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. As for practice on Wednesday, Roethlisberger did not take the day off but instead was a limited participant despite being only two days removed from their last game. On Thursday, Roethlisberger was back as a full participant.

There was only one player who missed the Steelers Week 17 due to injury. Rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson was ruled out the last two games with a foot injury and was still unable to return to practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Two starting offensive linemen who were listed as having injuries in Mike Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday both missed the first practice of the week. Rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was unable to go due to an ankle injury while Trey Turner did not practice with a knee injury which has had him on the injury report for several weeks. On Thursday, both players were unable to practice yet again. With Kendrick Green on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and Kevin Dotson still not elevated to the roster after being designated to return from IR, Chuks Okorafor remains the only offensive lineman to start the majority of the season who is available at this time.

Another injury which popped up in Mike Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday was safety Terrell Edmunds who is battling a groin injury. Edmunds was able to practice on Wednesday, but in a limited capacity. In good news for the defense, Edumunds was back as a full participant on Thursday.

A new player added to the injury report on Thursday was cornerback Arthur Maulet who missed practice with an illness. Maulet was one of six players who were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday.

As for the Ravens’ injury report, it can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.

Baltimore Ravens Participation/Injury Report, Week 18 Thursday, January 6 CB Anthony Averett (Ribs/Chest) - DNP QB Lamar Jackson (Ankle) - DNP T Patrick Mekari (Hand) - Limited OLB Odafe Oweh (Foot) - DNP G Ben Powers (Foot) - Limited C Bradley Bozeman (Illness) - Full QB Tyler Huntley (Illness) - Full G Ben Cleveland (Head) - DNP RB Devonta Freeman (NIR-Rest) - DNP T Alejandro Villanueva (NIR-Rest) - DNP NT Brandon Williams (NIR-Rest) - DNP WR Marquise Brown (Ankle) - DNP

