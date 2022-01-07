Fantasy Football: Best DFS Values in Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 18

With most fantasy leagues coming to a close last week, Jeremy and I will close out the regular season with some daily fantasy advice in the Steelers vs. Ravens matchup.

First of all, I need to congratulate Jeremy on beating me this week in the BTSC fantasy league, capturing 13th place in the league while I finished 14th. Injuries got to the both of us, and in 16 team leagues, they are absolutely devastating. On a more serious note, I would like to congratulate Steel Dragons on winning the BTSC Fantasy League Championship, defeating MalkinCrosby to complete an epic playoff run.

As for this week’s fantasy advice Jeremy and I will give you our favorite DFS values as well as the players we feel are too expensive in this week’s Steelers matchup. We will finish by looking at potential bargain bin steals and the team defenses.

If you have thoughts as to which players provide good value in daily fantasy this week, be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section below. But without further adieu, here are your values, busts, and bargains for the Steelers vs. Ravens matchup.

Best Value

Ben Roethlisberger ($5,400 on DraftKings, $6,700 on FanDuel)

Andrew: Not only could this be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game, but it is also against the Ravens with a potential playoff spot on the line. The weather may be a little nasty, and that may cap Ben’s overall ceiling, but the price you are getting him for is outstanding value. Tim Boyle is more expensive than Roethlisberger on FanDuel, and Jordan Love has the same price tag as the Steelers quarterback. The Ravens also give up the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, so for probably the last time ever, I advise you to consider Ben Roethlisberger this week.

Devonta Freeman ($5,200 on DraftKings, $5,600 on FanDuel)

Jeremy: Except for the random strong showings against the Cleveland Browns in 2021, the Steelers rush defense has been nonexistent, and Freeman already produced a solid Fantasy line vs. Pittsburgh in Week 13. Tampa’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Detroit’s Jamaal Williams both cost more than Freeman for Week 18, making him a fantastic value in a plus matchup.

Chase Claypool ($5,100 on DraftKings, $5,800 on FanDuel)

Andrew: Braxton Berrios and Jerry Jeudy are a couple of the names rated higher than Claypool this week, and I could name a few more that would raise your eyebrow. Claypool has certainly had his share on inconsistencies this season, and he struggled to get on the same page with Big Ben against the Browns, but against a Ravens secondary that is third-worst when it comes to defending fantasy receivers, there is some upside here. I expect Ben to hit Claypool on at least one deep ball, as I expect Ben to take some shots down the field in his final regular season game.

Pat Freiermuth ($4,600 on DraftKings, $5,200 on FanDuel)

Jeremy: He’s had a few down weeks, but if you wanna save roster cash at the TE position, start your favorite Rookie from the Steel City. There’s a pretty solid drop-off in value after #88 in the rankings, so slotting him in is a great compromise between production and cost for Week 18 DFS. Pat Freiermuth is always TD dependent in 2021, but as Roethlisberger’s top RZ weapon, the chances for a paydirt visit are pretty good.

Too Expensive

Lamar Jackson ($7,000 on DraftKings, $7,800 on FanDuel)

Andrew: If Lamar is healthy enough to play, he will either be playing less than 100% or trying to shake the rust off. The Steelers are coming off a huge defensive performance against the Browns, and I expect that success to continue considering the importance of this game. Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, and Matthew Stafford are all cheaper than Jackson on FanDuel, and, assuming all three of them play, I see them as better plays than Jackson this week. There is too much of a risk with Jackson’s health to have him in your lineup this week.

Mark Andrews ($7,500 on DraftKings, $8,500 on FanDuel)

Jeremy: Let’s take a look at some of the guys at premium positions who cost the same as Mark Andrews: DraftKings - Diontae Johnson, Keenan Allen, Aaron Jones. FanDuel - Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Najee Harris. I mean, it’s a no-brainer to me, you go get another one of these guys and go for the bargain with upside at the TE position. Andrew’s is incredible and having a huge year for a fantasy TE, but the Steelers held him under 10 PPR points in their first matchup, so for the price, it’s a risk.

Bargain Bin

Rashod Bateman ($4,900 on DraftKings, $5,700 on FanDuel)

Andrew: In Week 17, Rashod Bateman ran 93% of possible routes while Marquise Brown only ran 88%, and Bateman saw 10 targets as opposed to Brown’s 8 targets. With Brown having not recorded more than 55 receiving yards in a game since Week 9, it seems to me that Rashod Bateman may be making his case as the WR1 of this team. Because of Baltimore’s run-heavy offense, the ceiling is not as high for Bateman, but with the recent increase in targets, there is reason to believe that he could be in for a solid game against a Steelers defense that is in the middle of the pack when it comes to defending receivers in fantasy football.

D/ST

Steelers ($3,000 on DraftKings, $3,500 on FanDuel)

Andrew: The Steelers will either get Tyler Huntley or a Lamar Jackson who will likely be less than one hundred percent. With T.J. Watt just one sack away from tying the NFL’s single-season sack record, I expect Keith Butler to find ways to give Watt prime opportunities at sacks. It is also worth noting that Lamar Jackson has been less than spectacular in his young career against the Steelers. Considering the price is so cheap, I would consider the Steelers defense a nice play this week.

Which players do you think are poised for breakout games? Will Ben Roethlisberger go off in what could be his final game? Are there any Ravens receivers that could be in for a big day? Be sure to light up the comment section with your thoughts on this and all things Fantasy Football!