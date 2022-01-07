Get the latest BTSC gear for the Steelers’ rookie running back, Najee Harris

The 2021 regular season is almost over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have found a stud running back in Najee Harris.

Harris was the first running back taken in the draft, and has already proven he is worthy of that pick. Either way, fans are excited, and rightfully so, about what Harris brings to the team, so why not get some new gear to show off your Steelers pride?! Of course, this could be the perfect gift for the Steelers fan in your life!

The new design is simple, and is officially licensed by the NFLPA.

It reads: SIT DOWN

The image shows Najee Harris stiff arming a defender, something he has done to defensive backs since he was in high school, on the national stage for the Crimson Tide and even now in the NFL.

Check out the design below:

