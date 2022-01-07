Steelers Podcast: What Yinz Talkin’ Bout Best Fans in the World (?)

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest, wisest and most outrageous takes surrounding the black & gold. This week, the guys are back from seeing Ben’s home farewell in person, so the bad takes are waning, but not extinct! In fact, the hottest take of the week may come from Ben himself. Plus, is it okay for grown men to cry over other grown men playing a game? Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

