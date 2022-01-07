Steelers Injury Report: 2 players ruled out, 1 doubtful for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their last regular-season game of the 2021 season. As the Steelers take the practice field for their final time this week to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, one new name was added to the injury list. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there are two players who have been ruled out and one who is listed as doubtful.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. For this reason, Joe Haden, Kendrick Green, and Diontae Johnson will not appear on the injury report until they return. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as Kevin Dotson will not appear on the injury report either.

UPDATE: After the injury report was released, Diontae Johnson was taken off the Steelers’ Reserve/COVID-19 List. Check out more in the link below:

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report and is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. As for practice on Wednesday, Roethlisberger did not take the day off but instead was a limited participant despite being only two days removed from their last game. On Thursday and Friday Roethlisberger was back as a full participant it has no designation going into his final regular-season game.

There was only one player who missed the Steelers Week 17 due to injury. Rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson was ruled out the last two games with a foot injury and was still unable to return to practice all week and has been ruled out again for this Sunday’s game.

Two starting offensive linemen who were listed as having injuries in Mike Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday both missed the first practice of the week. Rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was unable to go due to an ankle injury while Trey Turner did not practice with a knee injury which has had him on the injury report for several weeks. On Thursday, both players were unable to practice yet again. On Friday, Trai Turner returned as a full participate in carries no injury designation, while Dan Moore Jr. was unable to practice yet again and is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Another injury which popped up in Mike Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday was safety Terrell Edmunds who is battling a groin injury. Edmunds was able to practice on Wednesday, but in a limited capacity. In good news for the defense, Edumunds was back as a full participant on Thursday and Friday and carries no injury designation.

A new player added to the injury report on Thursday was cornerback Arthur Maulet who missed practice with an illness. Maulet was one of six players who were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday. Maulet returned as a full participant at practice on Friday and is good to go for Sunday’s game.

A new player added to the injury report on Friday was defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs who missed due to an illness and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. It is not overly surprising for Buggs to be ruled out after only missing one practice as he has been a healthy scratch whenever he was available the second half of the season.

As for the Ravens’ injury report, it can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out and Tyler Huntley will start.

Baltimore Ravens Participation/Injury Report, Week 18 Game Status CB Anthony Averett (Ribs/Chest) - Out QB Lamar Jackson (Ankle) - Out OLB Odafe Oweh (Foot) - Doubtful G Ben Powers (Foot) - Questionable G Ben Cleveland (Head) - Questionable WR Devin Duvernay (Ankle/Knee) - Questionable Friday, January 7 CB Anthony Averett (Ribs/Chest) - DNP QB Lamar Jackson (Ankle) - DNP T Patrick Mekari (Hand) - Full OLB Odafe Oweh (Foot) - DNP G Ben Powers (Foot) - Limited C Bradley Bozeman (Illness) - Full QB Tyler Huntley (Illness) - Full G Ben Cleveland (Head) - Limited WR Marquise Brown (Ankle) - Full DT Calais Campbell (NIR–Rest) - DNP WR Devin Duvernay (Ankle/Knee) - Full

