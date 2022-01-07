Diontae Johnson activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a number of transactions on Friday ahead Sunday’s final regular-season game in Baltimore. Most significantly, the Steelers have activated wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Additionally, the Steelers have placed linebacker Buddy Johnson on the Reserve/Injured list.

Johnson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday morning only to be removed on Friday afternoon. It has not been announced at this time why Johnson was placed on the list only to be removed the next day. Leading the Steelers in receiving with 1,110 yards on 100 receptions, Johnson also has the most receiving touchdowns on the team with eight. Johnson missed the Steelers Week 3 matchup this season due to injury.

Another move the Pittsburgh Steelers made on Friday afternoon was placing rookie inside linebacker Buddy Johnson on the Reserve/Injured List. Johnson had missed the previous two games for the Steelers with a foot injury and had already been ruled out of Week 18 against the Ravens. On the season, Johnson only appeared in three games where he had a total of 54 special team snaps. Johnson also played six defensive snaps all in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings. In all, Johnson finishes the season with two tackles.

The Steelers also made several other moves in regards to their practice squad. The Steelers signed guard Nate Gilliam back to the practice squad after he was released prior to Week 17. Additionally, the Steelers have released wide receivers Rico Bussey and Damion Willis from the practice squad.

