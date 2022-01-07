Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 18 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Ben Roethlisberger played his last home game on Monday Night Football in Week 17. I’m sure plenty were emotional, like I was, at some point during the game. But what will your feelings be during the game Sunday? His final regular season game, and likely final game barring a Jacksonville miracle. What are your thoughts/feelings about this Sunday’s game at “the bank”?

2. On Monday night Roethlisberger threw the ball 46 times for only 123 yards. Did this take away from the game/event at all for you? Or was all that mattered was the Steelers finding a way to win?

3. Bigger Ben Roethlisberger moment, in your opinion?

“The tackle” vs. the Indianapolis Colts in the 2005 Divisional Round

“The throw” vs. the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl 43

Many will immediately choose the latter, but think about what would have transpired in 2005 if not for the tackle...just food for thought.

4. Ben Roethlisberger took the NFL by storm when he was a rookie in 2004, and he did it with a team who was built to carry a young, and inexperienced, quarterback. Assuming the Steelers will be in that boat in the near future, what is the first step towards building the roster to be able to do the same thing they did for Big Ben in ‘04?

5. Are you someone who hopes the Steelers make the playoffs, even via miracle, or do you think the Steelers would be better with the higher draft position? Please explain your answer...

6. What is your overall thoughts on the product the NFL puts out every week? Do you think it has been cheapened, or is it as strong as ever? I have my feelings about it, but am curious to hear what you all think!

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

