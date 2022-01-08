A look back at the Steelers week that was: It all comes down to this edition

BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together.

Monday 1/3

The Steelers defeated the Browns and exposed Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield in the process. The good news is that Ben Roethlisberger was given the perfect send off from the city of Pittsburgh, the organization and the fanbase. The bad news is that Mayfield could be the Steelers starting quarterback in 2023.

Big Ben and the Steelers seal the win at home over the Browns pic.twitter.com/UFC7SWNCiX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 4, 2022

Tuesday 1/4

Lots of Practice Squad moves today. If you want to know who, just look at last week’s and reverse it. What’s bad news one day for a member of the PS is good news tomorrow.

Wednesday 1/5

No. 90 was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week again after a four sack effort. Once again, T.J. is leading the world in most statistical categories. This time around, T.J. Watt needs to be named the NFL DPOY, but he could very easily be passed over for another guy. I kind of relate to Trent Jordan in this situation from my own personal experiences. I just hope that my starter wife doesn’t have final say in this process.

The Steelers are getting alot of players back from Covid. That nightmare is now over.

We activated the following players from the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

• OT Zach Banner

• LB Devin Bush

• DB Arthur Maulet

• RB Anthony McFarland

• LB Joe Schobert

• DE Chris Wormley@BordasLawhttps://t.co/RdM1vSDzQO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 5, 2022

Wow! Two seconds and we are back in REM sleep with new night terrors.

We have placed CB Joe Haden on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 5, 2022

With Keith Butler in the Covid protocol that means that Mike Tomlin will assume the duties of DC. Something that Coach T. has been doing for like five years now. Dadgummit!!!!

#Steelers Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler is in the League’s COVID-19 protocols & will not be available to the media during his normal Thursday time slot. After practice on Thursday, Head Coach Mike Tomlin will be made available as a replacement for defensive questions. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 5, 2022

Thursday 1/6

Lot’s of Covid listers today. Baltimore placed FB Patrick Ricard and TE Nick Boyle on the list, while the Steelers placed Diontae Johnson and Kendrick Green on it. The Diontae Johnson loss is incredibly bad for the Steelers. We can all expect Ray-Ray McCloud to get 70 targets now on Sunday.

We have:

• Placed WR Diontae Johnson & C Kendrick Green on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

• Restored DT Daniel Archibong to the practice squadhttps://t.co/YClGA03iAa — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 6, 2022

Todd Haley to the USFL. Good for him. Going to Tampa and not the revamped Pittsburgh Maulers... Awesome! Inspired by this, another former Pittsburgh OC is attempting a comeback as well. Randy Fichtner very well could be the manager of a Denny’s soon.

RT to welcome the newest Bandit, head coach Todd Haley! pic.twitter.com/8G2rZ0GQcR — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) January 6, 2022

Friday 1/7

Awesome! DJ is back. Now the Steelers have a receiving threat again. Now Pittsburgh doesn’t have to explore trying to resign Ryan Switzer and Ray Ray will only have 45 targets on Sunday.

*Note: the author realizes that Switzer is on another team and on IR.

Diontae Johnson removed from Covid-19 list. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 7, 2022

No Lamar Jackson for the Ravens on Sunday. This could be bad news for the Steelers. Jackson on a bad ankle turns the 2019 MVP into RG3.

Injury report and game status for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/51KAdAOJzl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 7, 2022

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.