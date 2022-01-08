Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Belated Happy New Year Edition

Well, does tomorrow’s game end an era? Does Ben ride off into the sunset or do we get the pleasure of a playoff encore? Or flipping the script completely does Ben discover the fountain of youth through hot yoga and pomegranate, ginger and kale smoothies and come back next year?!?
As fan’s we are incredibly lucky. For those of you that only know Steeler life with Ben under center, you are ridiculously lucky. Hell, ask any Lions, Browns or Jet’s fan and they would ask you if you sold your soul to the devil for such a run.
Anyway, it’s been a pleasure Ben. Loved watching you wear No. 7.
P.S. For those interested in a bit of BTSC history feel free to check out this article https://www.behindthesteelcurtain.com/2022/1/2/22863560/some-serious-btsc-history
On to the first set of questions in 2022!
- Last night Jeff asked us to choose between Santonio’s catch against Arizona or Ben’s tackle against the Colts as your favorite “Ben moment”. Let’s open the field and just ask for your favorite Ben memory that somehow involved something special for you. Your first game at Heinz, your wedding was the day of that Saturday Playoff game, you watched in a dive bar because of a local blackout...
- Monday night’s game was ugly. Ben literally laughed about it and kind of said it summed up his career. Give us a few words that would better sum up his career / his style of play.
- Never one to shy away from things... What are your thoughts on Ben off the field? We all know of the allegations against him early on and it seemed that he never recovered from that with the national media. What say you?
- Given the rivalry that exists between the Steelers and the Ravens, it seems poetic that they will be slugging it out for a playoff birth. You get to be the script writer, tell us your fairy tale ending for tomorrow’s game.
- In honor of Ben’s last game, I am breaking out a couple of slabs of ribs and smoking me some Raven Ribs. I will be glued to my TV unless tending to the smoker. The house will be on lockdown, lol. Are you doing anything special tomorrow in light of this likely being his last game?
