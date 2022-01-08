Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Belated Happy New Year Edition

Well, does tomorrow’s game end an era? Does Ben ride off into the sunset or do we get the pleasure of a playoff encore? Or flipping the script completely does Ben discover the fountain of youth through hot yoga and pomegranate, ginger and kale smoothies and come back next year?!?

As fan’s we are incredibly lucky. For those of you that only know Steeler life with Ben under center, you are ridiculously lucky. Hell, ask any Lions, Browns or Jet’s fan and they would ask you if you sold your soul to the devil for such a run.

Anyway, it’s been a pleasure Ben. Loved watching you wear No. 7.

P.S. For those interested in a bit of BTSC history feel free to check out this article https://www.behindthesteelcurtain.com/2022/1/2/22863560/some-serious-btsc-history

On to the first set of questions in 2022!