Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 18 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hitting the road for their first-ever seventeenth game of a regular season. With milestones within reach, such as T.J. Watt setting the the all-time single-season sack record, and the potential it being Ben Roethlisberger’s final NFL game, there are plenty of reasons to tune in on Sunday afternoon. Add in the fact that both teams still have a small chance at the postseason, but only if they win, and this particular Steelers-Ravens matchup is on of the more intriguing games of the final weekend.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Ravens for their Week 18 matchup in Baltimore.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-7-1 (2nd place in AFC North)

Kansas City Chiefs: 8-8 (3rd place in AFC North)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+3.5)

OVER/UNDER: 41

Moneyline: Steelers +160; Ravens -190

Last 5 Games

Steelers: 3-2

Ravens: 0-5

Injury Report

Steelers:

Game Status

DT Isaiah Buggs (Illness) - Out

T Dan Moore Jr. (Ankle) - Doubtful

Ravens:

Game Status

CB Anthony Averett (Ribs/Chest) - Out

QB Lamar Jackson (Ankle) - Out

OLB Odafe Oweh (Foot) - Doubtful

G Ben Powers (Foot) - Questionable

G Ben Cleveland (Head) - Questionable

WR Devin Duvernay (Ankle/Knee) - Questionable

*Players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List are not included on the injury report

News and Notes

It all comes down to this. Ben Roethlisberger will put on a #7 Steelers jersey and go onto the field at M&T Bank Stadium and play what could be his final game with the Black & Gold. If the Steelers win, they have an outside shot at making a post season. If they lose, the Baltimore Ravens get to take the shot instead.

Even if there weren’t playoff implications on the line, these two teams are battling for position in the AFC North. If the Steelers get the victory, they are the second team in the division regardless of anything else. For the Ravens, a win shoots them to the number two seed in the division but a loss could drop them all the way to last place. And even though teams who don’t make the postseason being in the bottom of the division can help with three games on the schedule, it really doesn’t help when it comes to assessing their success of the 2021 season.

So how will these teams finish the season? Will the Steelers go 3–1 over their final four games and finish strong? Will the Ravens finally get another victory that has alluded them since November, or will they end the season on a six game skid? To get these answers, tune in for the Steelers final regular-season game this Sunday at 1 PM.

