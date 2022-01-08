 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ben Roethlisberger suggests Kendrick Green’s future with the Steelers should be at guard

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback believes Kendrick Green’s future, as well as Dan Moore Jr., is bright.

By Jeff.Hartman
Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for Ben Roethlisberger’s final game of his storied career in Week 18 with a trip to M&T Bank Stadium to play the hated Baltimore Ravens. While Roethlisberger wraps up his final week of regular season prep, he took the time to go on the DVE Morning Show to talk about all things Steelers as he hangs it up.

In case you forgot, it was just a few years ago when Roethlisberger did a weekly radio show which sparked a tremendous amount of controversy on a weekly basis. Whether it was comments about rookie receiver James Washington, or addressing the latest tantrum by Antonio Brown on the sideline, Roethlisberger’s radio show was a must-listen every week.

It has been a while since Roethlisberger spoke publicly outside of the media sessions during the season on Wednesdays. During his interview he was asked about the Steelers’ offense, especially along the offensive line.

The Steelers’ quarterback was asked about rookie center Kendrick Green, and the progress he’s made this year. Shockingly, Roethlisberger suggested what many fans have been suggesting for the majority of the season. That being moving Green from center to guard, at some point.

While this will make many fans happy, some fans love to bash rookie Dan Moore Jr. Unlike Green, Roethlisberger sees Moore as a long term answer at left tackle.

Whether Green plays center or guard, and if Moore is the answer at left tackle, the Steelers have a lot of hope along their offensive line. At wide receiver, Roethlisberger was asked about second year pass catcher Chase Claypool. It has been obvious Claypool has had his struggles this season, and Roethlisberger was asked about the funk Claypool currently finds himself in.

With Roethlisberger on the way out, many have wondered if they’ll hear, or see, Roethlisberger once he officially steps away from the game. While it looks as if Roethlisberger will slide into retirement and not be seen out of special circumstances, interviews like this make you wonder if we might hear more from Roethlisberger than anyone thought.

Will the Steelers take any of Roethlisberger’s advice, mainly with Green? Only time will tell, but be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Ravens this Sunday in Week 18.

