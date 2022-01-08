Ben Roethlisberger suggests Kendrick Green’s future with the Steelers should be at guard

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for Ben Roethlisberger’s final game of his storied career in Week 18 with a trip to M&T Bank Stadium to play the hated Baltimore Ravens. While Roethlisberger wraps up his final week of regular season prep, he took the time to go on the DVE Morning Show to talk about all things Steelers as he hangs it up.

In case you forgot, it was just a few years ago when Roethlisberger did a weekly radio show which sparked a tremendous amount of controversy on a weekly basis. Whether it was comments about rookie receiver James Washington, or addressing the latest tantrum by Antonio Brown on the sideline, Roethlisberger’s radio show was a must-listen every week.

It has been a while since Roethlisberger spoke publicly outside of the media sessions during the season on Wednesdays. During his interview he was asked about the Steelers’ offense, especially along the offensive line.

The Steelers’ quarterback was asked about rookie center Kendrick Green, and the progress he’s made this year. Shockingly, Roethlisberger suggested what many fans have been suggesting for the majority of the season. That being moving Green from center to guard, at some point.

Ben on DVE Morning Show today on C Kendrick Green: “I think K.G. at some point should get moved to OG, and he will dominate this league at OG. He just has the extra fire and passion, and you can have that at OG. At C you can’t afford to get in a fight every couple of plays.” — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) January 7, 2022

While this will make many fans happy, some fans love to bash rookie Dan Moore Jr. Unlike Green, Roethlisberger sees Moore as a long term answer at left tackle.

Ben on DVE Morning Show today: LT Dan Moore Jr. played thru “kind of a high-ankle sprain” in 1Q vs. Cleve. “He’s got heart, he’s got passion, he’s smart and he’s very, very good. He’s going to be the LT of the future for this football team and he’s going to be very good at it.” — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) January 7, 2022

Whether Green plays center or guard, and if Moore is the answer at left tackle, the Steelers have a lot of hope along their offensive line. At wide receiver, Roethlisberger was asked about second year pass catcher Chase Claypool. It has been obvious Claypool has had his struggles this season, and Roethlisberger was asked about the funk Claypool currently finds himself in.

Ben on DVE Morning Show today on Chase Claypool: “When you burst on the scene in Year One teams now know about you so it’s going to get a little tougher in Year Two. He’s going to continue to grow and take steps. I think he has a chance to be one of the great WRs in this league.” — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) January 7, 2022

With Roethlisberger on the way out, many have wondered if they’ll hear, or see, Roethlisberger once he officially steps away from the game. While it looks as if Roethlisberger will slide into retirement and not be seen out of special circumstances, interviews like this make you wonder if we might hear more from Roethlisberger than anyone thought.

Will the Steelers take any of Roethlisberger’s advice, mainly with Green? Only time will tell, but be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Ravens this Sunday in Week 18.