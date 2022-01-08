Steelers Friday Night Six Pack Podcast: The Steelers’ chances of making the playoffs are slim

The Steelers don’t have great odds of making the playoffs with one game left in the 2021 regular season, but at least there’s still a chance. Also, some Big Ben farewell talk and your questions and comments on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

Check out the rundown of the show below, and be sure to comment what you think in the comment section.

Steelers News and Notes

Steelers Q&A

Q&A and MUCH MORE!

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.