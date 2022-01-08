NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 18 games against the spread

The 2021 NFL season is in the final week and most of the playoff teams have been determined. With a lot of upsets throughout the season, Steelers fans are hoping for at least one more, specifically in the Jaguars-Colts game. With it seeming like almost any team could find victory or defeat every time they take the field, it makes picking games even more difficult.

For the 2021 NFL season, our “Spectacular 7” of BTSC staff who will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. We are keeping up with the changes we made last year and including the Thursday games. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers, and if you need to be reminded of this simple look at our records. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as last year called Tallysight It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks.

Last week, there was very little difference in the results of the pick against the spread. Everyone was bunched together going 8-8 with Bryan and Shannon coming in slightly better at 9-7. Mark continues to hold his overall lead in picking against the spread by only three games over Bryan with a record of 137-117.

In the over/under, Bryan blew everyone away coming in at 11-4 which was two games better than anybody else. Jeff still has a very big lead in the overall over/under for the season by seven games ahead of Bryan and I as he is now 144-112.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 18 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along!

