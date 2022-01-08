Cowboys at Eagles, Week 18: Late Saturday NFL Open Thread

Cowboys (11-5) at Eagles (9-7)

The Cowboys can move up at least temporarily into the 12 win group tied for the #2 spot in the NFC. The also need a win to hold off the 11-5 Cardinals, who own the tie breaker, due to beating them last weekend. The Eagles have clinched the 7th playoff slot with a chance to move up to 6th, but probably want the feather in their cap that beating the Cowboys would bring, more than that one playoff spot. Plus these fan bases hate each other, and I don’t mean like the hate the Eagles fans have towards Santa, it’s real hate.

