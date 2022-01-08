Steelers make roster moves prior to Week 18, including Joe Haden coming off the COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season. Before the trip to M&T Bank Stadium, the Steelers have done some roster shuffling, along with adding some players off the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The most notable moves were the activation of both Joe Haden and Kendrick Green off the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but it came with James Washington being added to said list. When you consider Washington being a free agent at season’s end, the former second round pick might have played his final game as a member of the Steelers.

We have activated CB Joe Haden & C Kendrick Green from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, placed WR James Washington on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and made other roster moves. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/09tmYaJDla — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 8, 2022

On top of the COVID moves, the Steelers elevated guard Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive List from the practice squad. He will revert back to the practice squad following the game without having to clear waivers.

The Steelers also released defensive end Isaiah Buggs, as was reported earlier.

Buggs was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played in 29 games with seven starts.

In addition, the team signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad and released receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for Ben Roethlisberger's final regular season game of his storied career.