Steelers Touchdown Under Podcast: A final encore featuring the Steelers toughest QB

This week’s game promises to be a game to remember, as the Steelers will likely bring to a close their 2021 campaign and their time with Ben Roethlisberger as franchise quarterback. The end of an era, an 18 season, two Super Bowls, incredible game winning drives and 4th quarter comebacks, will be sound off as the Steelers take on the Ravens in this first-ever Week 18 matchup.

With all this in mind, can the Steelers offensive line keep Big Ben upright and create holes for Najee Harris to barrel through again? Will the Steelers’ receivers and tight ends make the necessary plays when Big Ben slings the football once last time? Can the Steelers defense, led by the potentially greatest in-season sack artist - T.J. Watt, and newly minted fan favorite cornerback - Akhello Witherspoon, help lead Big Ben and the Steelers to another great AFC North victory?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success and what to expect from the team as they continue their challenging 2021 campaign for a seventh Lombardi. All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Matty & Marky D discuss the key storylines heading into this week’s divisional matchup

The boys discuss the amazing performance from the Steelers in Week 17, Big Ben’s finish and T.J. Watt’s sack artistry

‘Slingin’ the Slang

Audience Q&A

Plus MUCH MUCH MORE!

