The 2021 regular season is into the first ever 18th week. After an emotional night at Heinz Field last Monday, the Steelers still have one game remaining as they travel to Baltimore for one last AFC North matchup. With their playoffs chances being ever so slim, the Steelers need to take care of all they can control in order to keep any hope alive.

Can the Steelers give Ben Roethlisberger another great sendoff to end the regular season? Will T.J. Watt break the NFL’s single-season sack record? Will everything fall the right way for the Steelers to make the postseason?

This Sunday will answer all these questions as the Steelers look to finish their season strong. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Week 18 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 18:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, January 9th

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Odds: Pittsburgh (+3.5); O/U (41)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis as commentators and Evan Washburn as the sideline reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL.com Game Pass offers live games for international viewers and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis. The game is also available on the Yahoo! Sports App in most areas.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio, XM Radio on channel 382, and Sirius Radio on channel 133.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights.