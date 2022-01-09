Dan Moore Jr. inactive for the Steelers in Week 18 against the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. With no players ruled out due to injury who remain on the 53-man roster and one player elevated from the practice squad, there are six total players on the list.

The Steelers full inactive list comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 10 P Corliss Waitman

No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland

No. 30 LB Tegray Scales

No. 65 OT Dan Moore Jr.

No. 73 DT Carlos Davis

It should be noted none of the players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List are on the inactive list because they are not technically on the Steelers active 53-man roster. When a player goes on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, it is much like going on the IR as they do not count towards the total. The only player remaining on the list is wide receiver James Washington.

The only player on the inactive list who was ruled out due to injury is left tackle Dan Moore Jr. who was doubtful coming into the game. Injuring his ankle early in the Steelers Week 17 win over Browns, Moore played through the injury but was unable to practice all week. Moore had started all 16 games for the Steelers this season and had played over 1,000 snaps.

As for the players who were healthy scratches, Dwayne Haskins is once again inactive for the eighth-straight week after getting a helmet the only time this season in Week 10. Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. will not be in uniform for the sixth-straight game as he has only played in two games this season. Linebacker Tegray Scales who was signed prior to the Steelers Week 17 game is also inactive as the Steelers were able to have both Devin Bush and Joe Schobert return this week from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Missing the last two games, Pressley Harvin III is active this week. Harvin‘s father tragically passed away on Christmas Day and he missed the next two games. With two punters on the roster, Harvin has been given the nod this week and Corliss Waitman lands on the inactive list

The final player on the inactive list is defensive tackle Carlos Davis who missed most of the 2021 season with a knee injury. With a low numbers of players missing this week due to injuries or being on the Covid List, Davis was the last of the Steelers defensive linemen on the depth chart and did not receive a helmet.

As for the Ravens’ inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.