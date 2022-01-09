Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 18: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

Baltimore possessed the ball to start the second quarter, but when Huntley was stopped on a draw near midfield the Ravens decided to run a fake punt which didn’t work. The turnover on downs gave the Steelers tremendous field position.

A three-and-out gave the ball right back to the Ravens, but the offensive ineptitude continued with the Ravens failing to muster a first down either.

The offensive ineptitude for both teams was evident throughout the quarter as neither team could muster anything even resembling a drive resulting in points. However, the next offense to strike was Baltimore. Huntley used his legs, not his arm, to get the Ravens into a first-and-goal situation, but the end result was a Justin Tucker field goal to make the score 3-3 with just 11 seconds left in the half. The score would hold heading into halftime.